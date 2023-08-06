Keira Walsh trains with England ahead of Women's World Cup knockout game against Nigeria

SYDNEY — Keira Walsh gave England a potential boost ahead of its Women's World Cup round of 16 clash with Nigeria when the midfielder was able to train with the team Sunday, one day before the elimination match.

Walsh suffered a knee injury in England’s 1-0 win against Denmark in the Lionesses’ second game of the group stage. Scans showed she did not damage her ACL, but it wasn’t clear if Walsh would be able to play again this tournament.