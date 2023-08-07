Giuliano Simeone successfully undergoes surgery after serious leg injury in Alaves game

MADRID — Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, successfully underwent surgery on Monday after sustaining a serious leg injury during a preseason game for Spanish league club Alaves.

Giuliano Simeone sustained a broken left leg and ligament damage after being fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly match against Burgos on Sunday. The 20-year-old forward had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.