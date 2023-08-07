Draws made Monday for the playoff rounds in UEFA's European club competitions

NYON, Switzerland — Draw made Monday for the playoff round of the Champions League:
Molde (Norway) or KI Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey) or Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)
Second Leg
Aug. 29-30
Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or AEK Athens (Greece) vs. Royal Antwerp (Belgium)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) or Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Aris Limassol (Cyprus) or Rakow Czestochowa (Poland)
Galatasaray (Turkey) or Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) vs. Molde (Norway) or KI Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands)
League Path
First Leg
Aug. 22-23
Rangers (Scotland) or Servette (Switzerland) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Sturm Graz (Austria)
Braga (Portugal) or TSC Backa Topola (Serbia) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece) or Marseille (France)
Second Leg
Aug. 29-30
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. Rangers (Scotland) or Servette (Switzerland)
Panathinaikos (Greece) or Marseille (France) vs. Braga (Portugal) or TSC Backa Topola (Serbia).
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer