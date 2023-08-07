Draws made Monday for the playoff rounds in UEFA's European club competitions

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NYON, Switzerland — Draw made Monday for the playoff round of the Champions League: Champions Path Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight First Leg Aug. 22-23 Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland) Royal Antwerp (Belgium) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or AEK Athens (Greece) Aris Limassol (Cyprus) or Rakow Czestochowa (Poland) vs. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) or Copenhagen (Denmark)

Molde (Norway) or KI Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey) or Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Second Leg

Aug. 29-30

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or AEK Athens (Greece) vs. Royal Antwerp (Belgium)

Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) or Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Aris Limassol (Cyprus) or Rakow Czestochowa (Poland)

Galatasaray (Turkey) or Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) vs. Molde (Norway) or KI Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands)

Advertisement

League Path

First Leg

Aug. 22-23

Rangers (Scotland) or Servette (Switzerland) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Sturm Graz (Austria)

Braga (Portugal) or TSC Backa Topola (Serbia) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece) or Marseille (France)

Second Leg

Aug. 29-30

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) or Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. Rangers (Scotland) or Servette (Switzerland)

Panathinaikos (Greece) or Marseille (France) vs. Braga (Portugal) or TSC Backa Topola (Serbia).

___