Chelsea forward Nkunku to miss 'extended period' because of knee surgery

LONDON — Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku had knee surgery and will be sidelined for “an extended period,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.
Chelsea, which spent heavily last season with disappointing results, issued a brief statement that Nkunku had undergone an operation “and will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”
Nkunku has made 10 appearances for France and played for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.
