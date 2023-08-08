Chelsea forward Nkunku to miss 'extended period' because of knee surgery

Nkunku sustained the injury during Chelsea’s preseason match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

The 25-year-old France international joined Chelsea this summer from Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of $66 million.

LONDON — Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku had knee surgery and will be sidelined for “an extended period,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Chelsea, which spent heavily last season with disappointing results, issued a brief statement that Nkunku had undergone an operation “and will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”