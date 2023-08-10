Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia sustains serious knee injury ahead of Premier League season

Villa said Thursday the Argentine playmaker “has suffered a significant knee ligament injury” and will undergo a scan and further consultation with a knee specialist.

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia will miss the start of the Premier League season and faces a lengthy spell out after sustaining a knee injury in training.

Buendia has scored nine goals in 73 Premier League appearances for Villa since joining from Norwich in 2021 and has been in good form in preseason.