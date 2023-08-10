7 arrested as authorities fear Greece may be targeted by violent soccer supporters' gangs

Despite the increased police presence in the Greek capital, a group of youths on Thursday attacked a cafe in central Athens next to a stadium used by Athens club Panathinaikos. Police detained 11 people after storefront windows were smashed, authorities said. The Greek fan killed this week, Michalis Katsouris, will be buried Friday at his hometown of Elefsina, west of Athens, while the suspects in the attack again appear in court to answer to the charges. A statement from the victim’s family urged funeral attendees to make donations to a children’s cancer charity in his name. “Michalis was kind and open hearted, and volunteered to fight forest fires and help the homeless, and he had a strong faith in God,” a family statement said. “That is why we, his family, are asking for donations to be made in his name ... to help young children in need.”