MATCHDAY: Man City starts Premier League title defense as Spanish and French seasons also begin

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:
SPAIN
Sevilla hosts Valencia on the opening night of the Spanish league. While Sevilla is hoping to build on last season when it won a record-extending seventh Europa League title, Valencia is facing another difficult year after Edinson Cavani, Yunus Musah and Justin Kluivert left the club. Earlier, Almeria hosts Rayo Vallecano in the inaugural match of the new season. Rayo is managed by former Almeria coach Francisco Rodríguez, who replaced the successful Andoni Iraola after he took over Bournemouth in the Premier League.
FRANCE
The French league starts with Nice hosting Lille.
GERMANY
The German Cup kicks off the new season with four first-round matches, including top-division Borussia Moenchengladbach visting fifth-tier TUS Bersenbrueck. Relegated Schalke takes on fellow second-division team Eintracht Braunschweig.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer