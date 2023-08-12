Spanish league files complaint with EU over PSG’s financial backing from Qatar

Share Comment on this story Comment

MADRID — The Spanish league has filed a complaint with the European Commission regarding the “funding mechanisms” used by Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish league said in a statement made public Saturday that it was acting under new European Union regulations of foreign subsidies. It argues that PSG — owned by Qatar Sports Investments since June 2011 — has an unfair advantage in the market for players and coaches.

“La Liga has filed a complaint alleging that PSG has received foreign subsidies from the State of Qatar, which has allowed it to improve its competitive position, thus generating significant distortions in several national and EU markets,” the league said.

In January, the European Commission — the executive arm of the EU — passed new regulations regarding foreign subsidies granted to companies inside the EU. The new rules, according to the EU, give “the Commission the power to investigate financial contributions granted by non-EU countries to companies engaging in an economic activity in the EU and redress, if needed, their distortive effects.”

Advertisement

The Spanish league alleges that funds PSG received from Qatar allowed the record 11-time French champion to pay out-of-market prices to sign top talents.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas has often argued this, using as examples PSG’s ability to pay the 220 million euros (then $260 million) buyout clause to get Neymar from Barcelona and managing to re-sign Kylian Mbappé when he was wanted by Real Madrid.

___