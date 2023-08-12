MATCHDAY: Tottenham begins life after Kane and Barcelona starts title defense

Tottenham begins life after Harry Kane with an away match at Brentford in the teams’ Premier League opener. Kane joined Bayern Munich on Saturday after 19 years at Tottenham, leaving a big hole in the team. Son Heung-min will be Tottenham’s new captain for this season and James Maddison should give the team more creativity in midfield. The other game sees Liverpool visit Chelsea for a meeting between teams who have been battling each other in the transfer market this offseason, with midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romain Lavia reportedly interesting both clubs. Chelsea and Liverpool will start with much-changed teams after key departures to the Saudi Arabian league. It will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first competitive game in charge of Chelsea.