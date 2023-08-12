Australia edges France on penalty kicks to reach Women's World Cup semifinals for the first time

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia edged France on penalty kicks Saturday to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time.
The Australians missed two earlier chances to clinch a dramatic shootout but ultimately it didn’t matter as they ended a long curse for tournament hosts. The Australians became the only team other than the United States to advance past the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup as the host nation.
Australia will play either England or Colombia next Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final.
