Celta Vigo loses at home to Osasuna in unhappy debut for veteran coach Ben�tez

MADRID — Rafa Benítez’s stint with Celta Vigo began with a 2-0 home loss to Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday. Celta conceded a goal in each half to make it a losing debut for the veteran coach after taking over the squad in the offseason. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Celta had only one attempt on target at Balaídos stadium in Vigo. Rubén García and Moi Goméz scored for Osasuna, which finished seventh last season and earned a spot in the Europa Conference League.

“When you face a team that qualified to a European competition and has kept the core of its squad, you noticed that we are still missing a few things,” Benítez said. “We will try to make up for that with hard work and, if possible, by adding to the squad through transfers.”

Benítez last coached Everton in England and previously was at the helm of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Napoli. He won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

Benítez had a stint in China before taking over Everton and after coaching Newcastle. He took over a Celta team that finished 13th last season in the Spanish league.

Defending champion Barcelona begins its campaign at Getafe later Sunday. Real Madrid won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Atletico Madrid starts its campaign against Granada on Monday.

