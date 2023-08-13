Tottenham begins life without Kane with 2-2 draw at Brentford in Premier League

LONDON — Tottenham began life without Harry Kane with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.
While both teams settled into a more cautious rhythm after the break, the opening 45 minutes of Postecoglou’s reign were enough to show that his underlying tactics will be a far cry from his predecessor Antonio Conte’s defensive rigidity and focus on counterattacks.
And while Spurs couldn’t find a winner, a draw at Brentford could be seen as a positive first step given that Thomas Frank’s team beat Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool at home last season.
The visitors took the lead when James Maddison delivered a pinpoint free kick that was headed in by Cristian Romero in the 11th minute. The defender then had to be taken off, though, after showing signs of a possible concussion following an earlier clash of heads.
Brentford equalized after the hosts were awarded a penalty when Son Heung-min made light contact with Mathias Jensen in the area, and Bryan Mbeumo converted from the spot. Tottenham were exposed defensively again on a counter in the 36th, when Rico Henry delivered a cross to Yoane Wissa, whose shot took a deflection to sneak past Tottenham’s new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
Emerson Royal then leveled for Tottenham in first-half injury time with a one-time shot from outside the area after another assist from Maddison.
Tottenham forward Richarlison, who has the job of filling the shoes of Kane, was largely kept quiet but had a shot saved by Mark Flekken in the second half.
Flekken started in goal in place of David Raya, who is expected to complete a move to Arsenal. ___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer