Lens starts league campaign with 3-2 loss at Brest. Rennes and Monaco win

PARIS — After an impressive second-place finish in the French league last season, Lens opened the new campaign by losing 3-2 at Brest after leading 2-0 on Sunday.
After defender Kenny Lala equalized in the 56th, Del Castillo scored with another penalty in the 87th.
Lens finished only one point behind champion Paris Saint-Germain last season, but sold club top scorer Lois Openda to German club Leipzig and midfield captain Seko Fofana to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.
Elsewhere, striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as Monaco won 4-2 at Clermont and Danish defender Rasmus Nicolaisen grabbed a stoppage-time winner for Toulouse in a 2-1 win at Nantes.
Winger Ibrahim Salah came off the bench to score two late goals as Rennes routed promoted Metz 5-1 at home. Forwards Arnaud Kalimuendo, Amine Gouiri and Jeremy Doku had all scored for Rennes, before Salah replaced Doku in the 84th.
Nigerian striker Akor Adams netted both goals for Montpellier in a 2-2 home draw with promoted Le Havre, which equalized in stoppage time through winger Samuel Grandsir.
Strasbourg hosted Lyon later Sunday.
PSG drew 0-0 at home to Lorient on Saturday with Kylian Mbappe watching from the stands and Neymar also absent.
Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, while Mbappe has returned to training with the first team following a transfer standoff.
