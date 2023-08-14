Mings joins Buendia as long-term injury absentees for Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa was dealt a second huge early-season injury blow on Monday, with England defender Tyrone Mings set for a long time on the sidelines with what the club said is a “significant knee injury.”

Mings writhed in pain and was carried off the field on a stretcher after hurting his right knee while making an interception during the first half of Villa’s 5-1 loss at Newcastle on Saturday.