Solly March scores 2 as Brighton routs Wolverhampton 4-1

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Solly March scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to help Brighton rout Wolverhampton 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The English winger, who had a career-high seven league goals last year, scored his second and third of this campaign shortly after halftime at Molineux Stadium. Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupiñan netted for the visitors before the break.