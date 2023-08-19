Solly March scores 2 as Brighton routs Wolverhampton 4-1

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Solly March scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to help Brighton rout Wolverhampton 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.
March twice beat defenders to touch home low crosses from 19-year-old summer signing Julio Enciso.
Mitoma’s goal in the 15th minute was a brilliant solo effort. The Japan midfielder cut inside and beat three Wolves defenders before lofting the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.
Hwang Hee-Chan got the home team on the board in the 61st with a header from a corner.
That’s back-to-back routs for manager Roberto De Zerbi’s team, which beat promoted Luton 4-1 in the season opener.
Brighton, which sold promising midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea last week, is also playing in the Europa League after a sixth-place finish — its highest-ever final position in English soccer’s top flight — last season.
Wolves lost to Manchester United 1-0 last week.
