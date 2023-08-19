Liverpool overcomes an early goal and a red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool overcame an early deficit and a disputed red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in the English Premier League on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Bournemouth stunned the host by taking the lead through Antoine Semenyo in just the third minute after Liverpool turned the ball over cheaply deep inside its own half. But Luis Diaz equalized with an acrobatic volley in the 28th and Liverpool was awarded a penalty when Joe Rothwell made light contact with Dominik Szoboszlai just inside the area, and the midfielder fell theatrically to the ground.