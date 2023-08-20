Tolkin's late goal sends Red Bulls to 1-0 win over DC United

Tolkin picked up his first goal of the season for New York (7-9-8) and the third of his career, scoring the winner unassisted. Carlos Coronel did not have to make a save in earning the clean sheet as the Red Bulls allowed just four shots. New York avoided its first three-match skid since 2019 by holding its opponent to less than 10 shots for the 11th straight match. It is the longest such streak in the league since 2010.