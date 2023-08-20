Tolkin's late goal sends Red Bulls to 1-0 win over DC United

HARRISON, N.J. — Defender John Tolkin scored in the 88th minute to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Sunday night as league play resumed after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play.
Tyler Miller saved two shots for DC United (8-11-6). DC United is still 2-2-1 in its last five road contests and just missed its seventh shutout on the road, which would tie a club record set in 2006.
The two clubs squared off for the 100th time — a league record. The Red Bulls improved to 10-1-5 in their last 16 home matches with DC United.
DC United returns home to host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. New York will host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday.
____
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport