Ten-man Lille earns first win of season by downing Nantes 2-0 in French league

Share Comment on this story Comment

LILLE, France — Jonathan David and Adam Ounas scored to give 10-man Lille its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Nantes in the French league on Sunday. David opened the scoring in the 66th minute by converting a rebound after Nantes goalkeeper Remy Descamps had saved a header from Remy Cabella. The Canada striker also hit the bar with an effort from the edge of the box in the 43rd.

Lille was down to 10 men in the 78th when Alexsandro fouled Nantes substitute Kader Bamba, who was bearing down on goal.

But Ounas sealed the win by curling a shot off the post in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier kept a clean sheet by denying Bamba in the 75th, palming away a free kick from Mostafa Mohamed in the 81st and saving a shot from Samuel Moutoussamy with his leg in injury time.

Advertisement

Lille drew 1-1 with Nice on the opening weekend and has European ambitions for this season after finishing fifth in the previous campaign.

Share this article Share

The northern club signed Samuel Umtiti, Tiago Santos, Ignacio Miramon, Hakon Haraldsson and Ivan Cavaleiro this summer to replace the departing Jose Fonte, Timothy Weah, Jonas Martin, Andre Gomes and Jonathan Bamba.

Nantes still has yet to secure a point after losing 2-1 to Toulouse last weekend. It avoided relegation on the final day of last season.

Elsewhere, Brest beat promoted Le Havre 2-1 to extend its perfect start to the season with a second win in as many games. Brest center back Lilian Brassier scored the winner by heading home a corner in the 56th. Romain Del Castillo gave Brest the lead in the 28th before Le Havre midfielder Daler Kuzyaev leveled in the 52nd by opening his account in the French league with a strike into the top corner.

Advertisement

Reims got its first win of the season by beating Clermont 2-0. Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored with a header in the 17th before Denmark international Mohamed Daramy, a new signing from Ajax, added a second goal by converting a low cross from Junya Ito in the 84th.

Lorient and Nice are still winless after two games as they split the points in a 1-1 draw. Nice took the lead with a flick from Evann Guessand in the 64th, but Lorient substitute Sirine Doucoure capitalized on a turnover to equalize in the 77th.

The second round ends later Sunday with Lens vs. Rennes, and Monaco vs. Strasbourg.

___