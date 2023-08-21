Timbers fire coach Giovanni Savarese after 5-plus seasons as MLS returns from 5-week break

Savarese was named Portland’s coach before the 2018 MLS season and went on to lead the Timbers to the MLS Cup finals in 2018 and 2021, two of the four times he guided the team into the postseason. The 52-year-old from Caracas, Venezuela, had a record of 74-62-47 in over five seasons and was let go after a 5-0 loss to Houston as the MLS returned from a five-week break for the Leagues Cup tournament.