Carter-Vickers set to miss next four U.S. matches because of hamstring injury

GLASGOW, Scotland — Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to miss the United States’ next four matches after being ruled out for two months by Scottish club Celtic because of a hamstring injury.
He hasn’t played since and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the league match against St. Johnstone on Saturday that Carter-Vickers would miss “about eight weeks.”
The U.S. team plays Uzbekistan and Oman at home in a three-day span in September, then Germany on Oct. 14 and Ghana on Oct. 17.
