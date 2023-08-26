Andersen grabs late equalizer for Crystal Palace in 1-1 draw at Brentford

Share Comment on this story Comment

BRENTFORD, England — Joachim Andersen’s equalizer secured Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw against unbeaten Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. A first-half stunner from Kevin Schade gave the Bees an early lead at the Gtech Community Stadium before Andersen leveled in the 76th minute. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After a dominant 3-0 win away at Fulham last week, Thomas Frank’s Brentford failed to put the game to bed which allowed the Eagles to claim a point in west London.

After a quiet start from both sides, Palace burst into life through the creative Eberechi Eze. The midfielder, recently linked with a move to Manchester City, hustled to win back the ball before feeding Odsonne Edouard who was dispossessed before testing Mark Flekken.

But it was the Bees who struck first in the 18th minute.

Schade picked up the ball on the left hand side before driving at the Palace backline and producing a spectacular curled strike into Sam Johnstone’s top-left corner, recording his first goal for the club.

Not long after, it rained heavily and the greasy surface favored the elegant Mathias Jansen who sprayed the ball into attacking areas before a 38th-minute header from Yoane Wissa sailed over the bar.

Palace’s only hope was through the dangerous Eze who, after 54 minutes, slalomed his way through a wall of home defenders before being denied a penalty when he was brought down.

Flekken denied Jefferson Lerma’s header from close range before Brentford scrambled to block Jordan Ayew’s rebound.

Palace’s persistence was rewarded 14 minutes from time. Andersen played a one-two with Ayew before driving into the box where he beat Flekken to the ball with his sliding effort.

