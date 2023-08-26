West Ham ends Brighton's perfect record in EPL

Brighton had a majority of the possession but West Ham made the most of its counters as the visitor raced to 3-0 thanks to goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jarred Bowen and Michail Antonio.

Pascal Gross pulled one back in the 81st minute and had good chances for a second but West Ham held on for a second straight 3-1 victory after beating Chelsea at home last weekend. It turned the tables on a Brighton side that looked rampant in scoring four times in each of its first two games.