US forward Josh Sargent injures ankle while scoring for Norwich in win

LONDON — U.S international Josh Sargent injured an ankle while scoring in Norwich’s 4-0 victory over Huddersfield in England’s second-tier Championship on Saturday.
“It looks like a serious ankle injury, unfortunately,” Norwich coach David Wagner said. “We will assess him tomorrow, and then we will have to wait and see how serious it actually is.”
Sargent has scored in Norwich’s last three league games, with the team sitting in second place after four matches. ___
