Campbell's late goal sends Montreal past Revolution 1-0

Share Comment on this story Comment

MONTREAL — Defender George Campbell scored his first goal of the season and just the second of his career late in the second half to rally CF Montreal to a 1-0 victory over New England on Saturday night in the Revolution’s first league match without goaltender Djordje Petrovic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Campbell used an assist from Lassi Lappalainen to score the winner in the 86th minute for Montreal (11-12-2), which improves to 11-3 in its last 14 matches at home. All three losses were by shutouts.

Earl Edwards Jr. had two saves in his second start of the season for New England (12-5-7). Edwards has made six career starts in three seasons with the Revolution. He also made six starts over four seasons with Orlando City from 2015-18. Petrovic signed to play for Chelsea in the Premier League. Petrovic left with a league-high 99 saves this season and a league-best 78.4 save percentage.

Advertisement

Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save in earning his 10th clean sheet of the season for Montreal, one behind league leader Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders.

Share this article Share

Neither team had a shot on goal in the first half.

Montreal improves to 3-7-0 in its last 10 matches with the Revolution including the playoffs. Montreal swept the Revs last season.

The Revolution fall to 5-2-1 in their last eight regular-season matches with all five victories coming at home. The club is winless in its last seven road matches 0-4-3.

New England returns home to host the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. Montreal will travel to play New York City FC on Wednesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport