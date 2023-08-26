Uhre scores early, leads Union to 3-1 victory over DC United

WASHINGTON — Mikael Uhre scored the first of three first-half goals and the Philadelphia Union defeated D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night.
Dániel Gazdag netted his 10th goal of the campaign on a penalty kick in the 38th minute and the Union took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
DC United (8-12-6) avoided its fourth straight shutout when Theodore Ku-DiPietro found the net in the 88th minute with an assist from Ruan. It was Ku-DiPietro’s fourth goal this season.
Andre Blake totaled five saves for Philadelphia. Tyler Miller saved seven shots for DC United.
The two clubs played to a scoreless draw earlier this season after the Union won both match-ups last season by a combined 13-0 score. The Union improve to 5-8-7 in their last 20 road matches in all competitions, including a pair of shootout losses.
Philadelphia had played eight straight matches at home. The Union’s last road win was a 2-0 victory over Nashville on July 12.
Philadelphia travels to play Toronto FC on Wednesday. DC United returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
____
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport