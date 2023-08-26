The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Union wins despite Aaronson sending off in Bundesliga. Dortmund held 1-1 again by Bochum

By
August 26, 2023 at 12:17 p.m. EDT
(Michael Probst/AP)

BERLIN — Robin Gosens scored twice after his first-ever Bundesliga start in 10-man Union Berlin’s 4-1 win at Darmstadt, and Borussia Dortmund was again held 1-1 by Bochum on Saturday.

Another Dortmund disappointment at local rival Bochum rekindled memories of their 1-1 draw last season, when Dortmund was denied what officials later agreed was a clear penalty decision. That draw arguably cost Dortmund the title.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson was sent off with two early cards in Union’s win, but the 29-year-old Gosens starred as the visitors recovered to score four goals for the third consecutive game across all competitions. Union also beat Atalanta 4-1 in its final warmup game.

Maximilian Philipp scored in the sixth minute of injury time for Freiburg to beat Werder Bremen 1-0.

Heidenheim wasted a two-goal lead in its first-ever Bundesliga home game as Hoffenheim came back to win 3-2.

Jonas Wind scored twice for Wolfsburg to come from behind to beat Cologne 2-1.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted Bayer Leverkusen later Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Loading...