Marmoush scores late to rescue a 1-1 draw for Eintracht Frankfurt at Mainz in Bundesliga

Share Comment on this story Comment

BERLIN — Omar Marmoush scored in injury time to rescue a 1-1 draw for 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt at local rival Mainz in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe set off down the left past a couple of Mainz defenders and crossed to give Marmoush an easy finish in the first minute of stoppages.

Mainz had defended well up to then, frustrating the visitors with persistent harrying and it looked like Lee Jae-sung’s first-half header was going to be enough to win the game.

Lee scored in the 25th when Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was hampered by his own defender from reaching the ball.

Share this article Share

Randall Kolo Muani went close for Frankfurt midway through the second half when he headed just wide. The France forward has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mainz’s task was made easier when Frankfurt midfielder Ansgar Knauff was sent off in the 61st with his second yellow card for catching Leandro Barreiro in the face with his boot while attempting a clearance.

But Ebimbe and Marmoush mustered one last attack.

Bayern Munich played Augsburg in a Bavarian derby later Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer