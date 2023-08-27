Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy

Share Comment on this story Comment

Roberto Mancini was appointed coach of the Saudi Arabia national team on Sunday, just two weeks after the European Championship-winning manager surprisingly left his job in charge of Italy. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation (SAFF) says Mancini has been given a four-year contract. His first matches in charge will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea four days later — both are friendly games.

SAFF posted a video on social media with clips of Mancini. In it, he says: “I made history in Europe, now it’s time to make history with Saudi.”

Italian media reported that Mancini’s contract is worth 25 million euros ($27 million) a year, and that the 58-year-old will be presented to the media at a news conference on Monday.

Mancini is the latest big name to become part of Saudi’s soccer revolution. Clubs from the oil-rich kingdom splashed the cash in the offseason on a number of star soccer players.

“I am immensely honored to be offered the position as Saudi Arabia national team manager,” Mancini said. “I believe this is a great opportunity for me, to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia.

“I firmly believe that the passionate footballing culture of Saudi Arabia and the intrinsic quality of Saudi players are crucial ingredients for success. The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene.”

Mancini stunned Italian soccer when he quit as national team coach earlier this month, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup.

He was replaced by Luciano Spalletti, who led Napoli to the Serie A title last season.

Mancini also won three straight Serie A titles with Inter Milan — from 2005 to 2008 — as well as steering Manchester City to the Premier League crown in 2012.

