Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus leaves Ajax to join West Ham in Premier League

LONDON — Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus left Ajax to join West Ham in a deal worth a reported $48 million on Sunday.
“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” Kudus said. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.
“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”
Kudus has made 24 appearances for Ghana and played at the World Cup last year.
“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 — so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer,” West Ham manager David Moyes said.
West Ham has also signed center midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer as the club spends the money collected for selling Declan Rice to Arsenal.
