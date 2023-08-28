MATCHDAY: Galatasaray favored for return to Champions League. Tottenham-Fulham in League Cup

Three places in the Champions League group stage will be decided when the qualifying playoff round resumes with second-leg-games. Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray is favored to return for the first time since 2019. The Turkish champion leaned on talismanic forward Mauro Icardi in taking a 3-2 lead against Molde from the first leg in Norway last Wednesday. Panathinaikos, a European Cup finalist in 1971, hosts Braga after improving its chances with a stoppage-time goal in a 2-1 loss in Portugal. Young Boys of Switzerland hosts Maccabi Haifa after a 0-0 draw in Israel. Three more playoffs are decided Wednesday and the groups are drawn Thursday in Monaco.