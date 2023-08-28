MATCHDAY: Galatasaray favored for return to Champions League. Tottenham-Fulham in League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:
ENGLAND
There are 19 matches in the second round of the English League Cup, the stage of the competition where Premier League teams with no European involvement enter. The standout match is an all-Premier League contest between London rivals Fulham and Tottenham. Wolverhampton and Luton play at home against lower-league opponents in Blackpool and Gillingham, respectively, while Bournemouth heads to Swansea and Crystal Palace visits Plymouth. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, plays at home against Bradford. The rest of the second-round games are played on Wednesday.
