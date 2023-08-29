Man United goalkeeper André Onana named in Cameroon squad to end World Cup dispute with coach

Onana was selected in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on Sept. 12. Cameroon needs only to draw the home game to advance to the tournament, which starts on Jan. 13 in Ivory Coast.

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Despite being sent home from last year's World Cup , Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has come out of international retirement to be in the Cameroon squad named Tuesday by coach Rigobert Song.

Onana said he was ending his international career last December at the age of 26. He was dropped after starting Cameroon’s first game at the World Cup in Qatar — a 1-0 loss to Switzerland — in a disagreement over team tactics with Song, who said players needed to “show discipline and respect.”