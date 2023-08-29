Everton signs Beto from Udinese in bid to cure scoring woes in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton signed Portuguese striker Beto from Udinese for a reported 26 million pounds ($32.7 million) on Tuesday in a bid to cure its early season scoring problems in the English Premier League.
The tall striker has a four-year deal and is Everton’s fifth arrival in this transfer window after full back Ashley Young and forwards Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison.
“Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has big history,” Beto said. “It was easy to make this move.”
Everton’s first-choice striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has had injury problems in recent seasons.
In another transfer on Tuesday, Belgium full back Timothy Castagne joined Fulham from relegated Leicester.
