Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Without a trophy since 2008, Tottenham has seen one of its two realistic shots at silverware this season disappear already. Davinson Sanchez was the only player who failed to score in a penalty shootout as Tottenham lost 5-3 to Fulham on spot kicks to get eliminated in the second round after a 1-1 draw in regulation on Tuesday.

Spurs have been knocked out before England’s top teams have even entered the competition. The Premier League clubs competing in Europe this season don’t play in the League Cup until the third round.

It’s the first time Tottenham has lost in the second round since an embarrassing defeat to lower-league Grimsby in 2005.

Micky van de Ven’s own-goal in the 19th minute put Fulham ahead before Brazil striker Richarlison headed in an equalizer in the 56th.

In the shootout, Sanchez — the Colombia center back who was the subject of criticism by some Tottenham fans last season — had his attempt saved by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak off his team’s third penalty.

Kenny Tete converted the clinching spot kick for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham, getting accustomed to life without Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich, now just has the Premier League and FA Cup to compete in under new manager Ange Postecoglou this season.

Five Premier League teams avoided upsets against lower-league opponents elsewhere Tuesday, with Brentford only getting past Newport County by winning a shootout 3-0. The game finished 1-1, with Newport equalizing in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Crystal Palace came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at second-tier Plymouth, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a 22-minute hat trick. Palace scored three goals in a five-minute span from the 58th to take the lead.

Bournemouth recovered from conceding an early goal to beat second-tier Swansea 3-2 away, Luton won 3-2 at home to fourth-tier Gillingham and Wolves routed third-tier Blackpool 5-0.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, lost 4-3 on penalties to Bradford while Salford City, owned by Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and other members of Manchester United’s Class of ‘92, beat Leeds 9-8 in a shootout to reach the third round for the first time in its 83-year history.

The rest of the second-round games are played on Wednesday, including Chelsea hosting fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon and an all-Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

