Van Dijk could face longer suspension for reaction to red card in Liverpool's win at Newcastle

LONDON — Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Netherlands center back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Van Dijk initially refused to leave the field and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks.