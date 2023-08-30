US striker Folarin Balogun leaves Arsenal and heads back to France to join Monaco for $43.6M

The 22-year-old Balogun played in France last season on loan at Reims, where he was tied for fourth in the league’s scoring chart with 21 goals in 37 games.

He declared his choice to play international soccer for the United States — the country of his birth — at the end of last season, and played in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Balogun, who has been at Arsenal since the age of 10, was third in the pecking order of strikers at the club behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.