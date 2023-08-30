The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

US striker Folarin Balogun leaves Arsenal and heads back to France to join Monaco for $43.6M

By
August 30, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. EDT
(John Locher/AP)

LONDON — United States striker Folarin Balogun left Arsenal to join French club Monaco on Wednesday for a reported fee of 40 million euros ($43.6 million).

The 22-year-old Balogun played in France last season on loan at Reims, where he was tied for fourth in the league’s scoring chart with 21 goals in 37 games.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

He declared his choice to play international soccer for the United States — the country of his birth — at the end of last season, and played in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Balogun, who has been at Arsenal since the age of 10, was third in the pecking order of strikers at the club behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Loading...