Injury problems mount for Man United as Raphael Varane ruled out for 'a few weeks'

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United’s injury problems are mounting.
Defender Luke Shaw and midfielder Mason Mount, an offseason signing from Chelsea, are also out with injuries sustained in the opening weeks of the season.
Varane’s absence could impact on United’s decision whether to sell Harry Maguire, who has lost the captaincy since the end of last season and been linked with a move to West Ham.
Maguire is fourth-choice center back at United behind Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.
United has won two of its first three games in the league. One of them was 1-0 over Wolverhampton, when Varane scored the goal.
