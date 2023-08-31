Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury

France will resume its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Ireland at Parc des Princes on Sept. 7. The 2018 World Cup champions then play a friendly at Germany on Sept. 12.

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez was called back Thursday to the France squad ahead of a European Championship qualifying match, nine months after a serious knee injury.

With four wins in as many matches, France is in first place in Group B with a six-point lead over Greece.

Hernandez, who has 33 international appearances under his belt, has not played with France since he ruptured the ACL in his right knee eight minutes into the national team’s opening game against Australia at last year’s World Cup.