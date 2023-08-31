Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says

CHICAGO — American midfielder Gio Reyna sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada on June 18, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday.

The federation said the 20-year-old had injured a calf during the first half of the match. The USSF said it learned of the break several days later after Reyna returned to Borussia Dortmund. The revised diagnosis was first reported by The Sporting News.