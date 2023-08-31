Romelu Lukaku's season-long loan deal from Roma to Chelsea made official

ROME — Romelu Lukaku’s season-long loan deal from Chelsea to Roma was completed on Thursday, two days after the Belgium striker was welcomed by thousands of Giallorossi fans at a local airport.

“The welcome I’ve received from this club and its fans has excited me and given me even more motivation to give my all for my new team,” Lukaku said in a statement on Roma’s website. “As an opponent, I felt the atmosphere of the Stadio Olimpico, and felt the warmth of the Romanisti.”