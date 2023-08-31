MATCHDAY: Luton makes home debut vs. West Ham. Lukaku could make Roma debut vs. Milan

Luton will host a Premier League match for the first time when West Ham visits to kick off the fourth round of games. Luton is in its first season in the top flight since 1991-92 — the last year before the English game was transformed by the introduction of the Premier League. The opening game at Kenilworth Road was supposed to be against Burnley two weeks ago but it was postponed because more work needed to be done to get the stadium ready. Luton has lost both of its games so far and those were against Brighton and Chelsea — teams that West Ham has just beaten in successive weekends. West Ham has seven points from a possible nine.