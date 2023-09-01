Union Berlin signs Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci to bolster defense for Champions League

Share Comment on this story Comment

BERLIN — Union Berlin signed Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci on Friday to bolster its defense ahead its maiden Champions League campaign. The German club said the 36-year-old Bonucci had joined after arriving on a free transfer from Italian powerhouse Juventus, though it did not disclose the length of the contract. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It’s something special for me to go abroad for the first time in my career,” Bonucci said in a statement. “I have the opportunity at Union to continue playing at the highest level and to support the team with my experience in three demanding competitions. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter in my career.”

Bonucci, who made more than 500 appearances for Juventus, had one year left on his contract with the Italian club, but he was told before the end of last season that he did not feature in coach Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for 2023-24. The player sent a legal notice to the club after being excluded from preseason training.

“I’m sorry it ended like this,” Allegri said Sunday. “We’ve been clear with Leo since February. I’ve spoken to him several times. Both I and the club said that next year would be a year in which he would have to decide whether to continue elsewhere or retire.”

Bonucci previously said he would retire in 2024 once his contract with Juve expired. He also intends to represent Italy at next year’s European Championship in Germany. Italy is the defending champion.

But Allegri was unwilling to accommodate Bonucci’s wishes. The two also had a falling out in 2017 when Bonucci joined rival AC Milan for one season before returning to Juventus.

“When you get to the age of 36, when you’ve made Juve history, 500 games and you’ve been a player on the pitch even with a limp … He has given so much to Juve, Juve has given so much to him. He has to make an important decision for himself, looking at the future and not at one year,” Allegri said.

Union has no problems with age. Christopher Trimmel is 36 and is still captain of the team after joining when it was playing in the second division in 2014. Union was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in 2019.

“In Leonardo we’re signing a player with a lot of experience,” Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said. “He has proven his qualities over many years both nationally and internationally. We’re convinced that he will broaden our options in defense and raise the level again with his mentality and flexibility.”

Bonucci’s signing is another coup for Ruhnert after the arrivals of Germany left back Robin Gosens, former Germany striker Kevin Volland, Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana — on loan from Chelsea — and United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Union was drawn against Real Madrid, Napoli and Braga for the group stage of the Champions League.

Bonucci has made 121 appearances for Italy. He captained the team against Spain in the Nations League semifinals in June.

