Unbeaten Marseille goes top of French league after drawing at 10-man Nantes

PARIS — Unbeaten Marseille went to the top of the French league even while failing to make the most of an extra man in drawing at Nantes 1-1 on Friday.
Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr pounced from close range in the fourth minute after following up a shot from fellow forward Vitinha.
Sarr was then fouled by 17-year-old defender Bastien Meupiyou, who was shown a straight red card in the ninth minute.
Nantes equalized close to the interval through striker Mostafa Mohamed, who was set up by Nigeria winger Moses Simon.
Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed an injury-time chance for Marseille, which finished third last season. Nantes just avoided relegation and has only two points from four games.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer