Barcelona acquires João Félix and João Cancelo on loan on final day of transfer market

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona acquired Portugal players João Félix and João Cancelo on loan just before the summer transfer window closed on Friday. Félix arrived from Atletico Madrid and Cancelo from Manchester City to reinforce a Barcelona side that wants to defend its Spanish league title and return to the elite of Europe by once again challenging for the Champions League.

Barcelona said neither deal included the option to make their transfers permanent.

The 23-year-old Félix spent the second half of last season at Chelsea, while Cancelo did the same at Bayern Munich.

Atletico triggered the 126 million euro ($135 million) buyout clause in Félix’s contract to sign Félix from Benfica in 2019. He showed bursts of talent while at Atletico but never was a consistent force in its attack and lost his starting role under coach Diego Simeone.

Félix will likely have to fight for playing time with Barcelona already loaded with talent.

On a busy day for Barcelona while its top Spanish rivals remained quiet, the club shipped 20-year-old Ansu Fati to Brighton on a single-season loan.

Ansu was considered to be Barcelona’s next star after he broke out as a teenager and became the club’s youngest goal-scorer in La Liga and the Champions League until he seriously injured his leg. Since recovering, he was unable to earn a starter’s role under coach Xavi Hernández.

Barcelona also shipped Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa on a one-year loan after the French defender spent last season on loan at Tottenham.

