Yazici's free kick gives Lille a 1-0 win against Montpellier

PARIS — An early free kick from midfielder Yusuf Yazici was enough to give Lille a 1-0 home win against Montpellier in the French league on Sunday. The Turkey midfielder struck a hard left-foot shot into the bottom corner after only two minutes for his first goal of the season, as northern side Lille moved up to fifth place.

Southern club Nice got its first win when it beat Strasbourg 2-0 at home to go seventh. Right back Youcef Atal controlled a high pass before hitting a fine curling shot in first-half stoppage time, and striker Terem Moffi dinked the ball over goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 75th.

Later Sunday, French champion Paris Saint-Germain was at struggling Lyon. Winger Bradley Barcola was set for a hostile reception from home fans after joining PSG from Lyon near the end of the transfer window.

In other matches, Toulouse conceded a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 home draw with Clermont, which equalized through central defender Florent Ogier.

Promoted Le Havre secured its first win of the campaign after beating Lorient 3-0 and Metz, which also went up last season, was held 2-2 by visiting Reims.

