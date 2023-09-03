Yazici's free kick gives Lille a 1-0 win against Montpellier

PARIS — An early free kick from midfielder Yusuf Yazici was enough to give Lille a 1-0 home win against Montpellier in the French league on Sunday.
Southern club Nice got its first win when it beat Strasbourg 2-0 at home to go seventh. Right back Youcef Atal controlled a high pass before hitting a fine curling shot in first-half stoppage time, and striker Terem Moffi dinked the ball over goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 75th.
Later Sunday, French champion Paris Saint-Germain was at struggling Lyon. Winger Bradley Barcola was set for a hostile reception from home fans after joining PSG from Lyon near the end of the transfer window.
In other matches, Toulouse conceded a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 home draw with Clermont, which equalized through central defender Florent Ogier.
Promoted Le Havre secured its first win of the campaign after beating Lorient 3-0 and Metz, which also went up last season, was held 2-2 by visiting Reims.
