Man arrested on suspicion of assault after incident involving Roy Keane at Arsenal-Man United game

LONDON — A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium during which former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, working as a TV analyst, was reportedly headbutted.
Footage was posted on social media of former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, who also works as a pundit for Sky Sports, pinning a man against a wall in the moments after the alleged assault.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement the incident was being investigated and a 42-year-old man had been arrested. The force didn’t identify anyone involved.
Sky said the alleged assault by a member of the public preceded the footage that was circulating on social media.
“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation,” Sky said.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer