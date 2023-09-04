Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele join Turkish club Galatasaray

LONDON — Tottenham has sold defender Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray, with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also joining the Turkish club on loan.
Tottenham did not disclose the transfer fee for Sanchez, a Colombian center back who had been with the London club for six years and made made 207 appearances after joining from Ajax.
Ndombele joins Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season, with the option to make the move permanent.
It is Ndombele’s third consecutive loan spell away from Spurs since he joined in 2019.
