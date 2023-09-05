Eric Bailly ends 7-year spell at Man United by joining Besiktas in Turkey

Share Comment on this story Comment

MANCHESTER, England — Eric Bailly ended his seven-year spell at Manchester United by completing a permanent move to Besiktas on Tuesday as Turkish clubs take advantage of the late closing of their transfer window to sign fringe players from the Premier League. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bailly, who made 113 appearances for United after joining from Villarreal, spent last season on loan at Marseille because he was not in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans going forward.

Bailly is the second United player to join a Turkish club this summer after Fred’s transfer to Fenerbahce last month.

The Turkish transfer window shuts on Sept. 15, allowing clubs there two extra weeks to sign players compared to those in the top leagues in western Europe, where the window closed on Sept. 1.

On Monday, Tottenham sold defender Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray and sent midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to the same Turkish club on loan.

___