It is one of the pilot schemes being run by the government to assess how spectators can return to sports venues on a more permanent basis during the pandemic.
New signing Timo Werner gave Chelsea the lead in the fourth minute and Pascal Groß equalized with a 90th-minute penalty.
Brighton will also host Chelsea in their opening game of the pandemic-delayed new Premier League season on Sept. 14.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.