The deal announced Wednesday includes per diems, grievance procedures and requirements for working and living conditions.
“This agreement is the culmination of nearly three years of work and negotiation towards meaningful progress for players,” USLPA executive committee members Connor Tobin, Trey Mitchell and Tom Heinemann said in a statement. “It will elevate the status and professional standards of the USL, and significantly improve the compensation levels and working conditions of professional players.”
Thirty-one teams play this season in the USL Championship, a level below Major League Soccer.
“This agreement in principle recognizes our players’ work and sets expectations that everyone can respect and plan for accordingly,” USL President Jake Edwards said in a statement.
