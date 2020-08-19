By beating Leipzig 3-0 Tuesday, PSG finally made it to the final of Europe’s top club competition for the first time. Only one French team has won the title, and that was a generation ago -- Marseille in 1993.
The long-awaited success dominated news and social networks - and all eyes now turn to fellow French club Lyon, which plays five-time champion Bayern Munich in the other semifinal Wednesday.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex praised the team, tweeting: “Paris is magic!”
The final of the mini-tournament, which is being played in Lisbon without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, is Sunday.
